Freitag, 07.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2021 | 11:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Bonds issued by HF-Fund (ÍL-sjóður) receive observation status

HF-fund (ÍL-sjóður) has not published the financial statement for 2020. Since
the financial statement has not been published the issuer's bonds continue to
have an observation status.Initially HF-Fund (ÍL--sjóður) received observation
status because the issuer did not publish the financial statement for 2019
within the timeframe of the rules. 

The decision is based on article 6.2 (ii) in the Rules for Issuers of Financial
Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. Article 6.2 (ii) concerns serious violations
of exchange rules. 

Bonds that receive observation status:

HFF150224     XS0195066146

HFF150434     XS0195066575

HFF150644     XS0195066658

IBH 22 1215    IS0000001071

IBH 26 0315    IS0000004927

IBH 36 0115    IS0000001089

IBH 37 1215    IS0000001097

IBH 41 0315    IS0000004935

IBN 38 0101    IS0000001162
