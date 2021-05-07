Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2021 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for Betsson AB (73/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May
5, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations
2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 14,
2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BETS B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0014186532       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 12, 2021       
New ISIN code:                SE0015672282       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 14, 2021       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
