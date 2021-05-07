First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S

MapsPeople A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 2 June 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that MapsPeople A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 31 May 2021 at 12:00 CEST at the latest. Name: MapsPeople ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061549052 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 54,475,800 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 84 05 95 28 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858244