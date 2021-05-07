Deutsche Boerse AG has decided on unscheduled changes to the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 10 May 2021:



Trading model: Continuous Trading



Instrument Name Short Code ISIN PAG (old) PAG (new) MIC Part-ID(old) Part-ID(new)

AUTO1 Group SE AG1 DE000A2LQ884 GER0 SDX1 XETR 55 55

Grenke AG GLJ DE000A161N30 SDX1 GER0 XETR 55 55

