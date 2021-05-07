Target Healthcare REIT has delivered consistently positive returns since IPO in 2013 and this has continued through the pandemic. Q321 EPRA NAV increased 0.8% to 109.1p and including DPS paid the NAV total return was 2.4%. In this note we provide an overview of company strategy and future prospects as the operator sector emerges from the worst impacts of the pandemic, and as Target deploys its strong capital resources, boosted by the £60m (gross) March equity raise, in accretive portfolio growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...