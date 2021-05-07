Company recognized for commitment to equip associates with IT skills and in-demand managerial and leadership competencies

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, won the Excellence in Practice Award in the 'Learning and Development' category in the 2021 Association for Talent Development (ATD) Excellence in Practice Awards. SoftServe was recognized for its corporate learning hub, SoftServe University, which focuses on learning and development opportunities for associates, including the design and delivery of training.

"SoftServe is dedicated to creating a people-centric organization that allows associates to grow and develop professionally," said Galyna Datsiv, AVP of Learning and Development at SoftServe. "Our corporate learning ecosystem within the integrated talent management framework enables us to reach SoftServe's strategic business goals by ensuring associates are qualified and have the experience needed to succeed in their roles through provided professional learning solutions."

"All SoftServe University curriculum is tailored to develop and deliver learning solutions based on company needs, comprehensive job descriptions, and competency models," said Nataliya Kuba, Director of Center of Learning Excellence at SoftServe. "We continuously update this material in close cooperation with internal subject matter experts in our Centers of Excellence to meet learning needs in an efficient and timely manner. Syncing with our workforce plan, we often map out new ways to build up a pipeline of entry-level candidates who can become job-ready through our learning solutions and ultimately join SoftServe."

The ATD Excellence in Practice Awards are presented to companies with educational practices that have demonstrated clear and measurable results in achieving organizational goals, meet a demonstrated need, have appropriate design values, and are aligned with other performance improvement initiatives. These practices have long-term, sustained results across the full scope of talent development.

This year's awards featured 140 nominations across 13 categories, including career development, customer service training, diversity and inclusion, integrated talent management, leadership and management development, learning and development, onboarding, and sales enablement. All submissions were de-branded to ensure no bias or international recognition affected the judges' opinion. Excellence in Practice Award winners will be recognized during the ATD 2021 International Conference Exposition in August 2021.

SoftServe University's learning ecosystem enables a self-paced and self-directed learning experience for associates. The company's leadership consistently runs needs assessments and adapts learning solutions, scope, quantity, and reach so learning is filled with relevant and timely curriculum that is easy to access.

