WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized as a 'Leader' in all three categories by Information Services Group (ISG) in the ISG Provider Lens Insurance BPO Services U.S. Quadrant Report for 2020. WNS was named a 'Leader', ISG's highest provider classification, for Insurance services in the areas of Property and Casualty (P&C), Life and Retirement (L&R), and Third Party Administration (TPA). The ISG Provider Lens evaluates service providers based on criteria including scope of services offered, vision and ability to execute, market strength and awareness, and partner and ecosystem scalability.

In the P&C segment, ISG cited WNS for its end-to-end insurance services portfolio, advanced digital capabilities, innovative approach and suite of hyperautomation solutions extending across customer experience, claims and underwriting. In the L&R space, WNS' end-to-end focus on automation and analytics, strong actuarial practice, and ability to improve client outcomes across the entire insurance value chain were highlighted. With respect to the TPA insurance market, WNS was recognized for its unique BPaaS model including a best-of-breed policy administration system, and its investments in digital, automation and analytics capabilities which are helping clients drive enterprise-wide transformation.

"Our deep domain expertise, combined with unique digital solutions, advanced analytics and an innovative culture of 'co-creation' is enabling WNS to accelerate our clients' transformation journeys across the spectrum of Insurance services, and help them create industry differentiation," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS is an outstanding player in insurance BPO. The company's long history in insurance and significant domain expertise coupled with its forward-thinking focus on automation and analytics, and commitment to enhancing and improving its already strong digital capabilities and innovative offerings sets WNS apart in this field," Peggy Bresnick Kendler, Lead Analyst, Insurance at ISG.

WNS partners with insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTech companies to drive digital transformation across the P&C, L&R and TPA value chains. We leverage our differentiated BPM capabilities to help more than 55 global insurance businesses drive rapid transformation, innovation, and agility. Our insurance solutions enable our clients scale faster, quickly respond to changing market conditions, mitigate risk, reduced indemnity spends, lower cost of service, and drive improved end-customer experiences.

