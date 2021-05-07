Regulatory News:

Gecina (GFC):

1. APPROVAL OF THE ALLOCATION OF AN AMOUNT EQUIVALENT TO THE

PROCEEDS BY THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES WHICH COULD VALIDLY

DELIBERATE DURING THE GENERAL MEETINGS ON FIRST CONVOCATION HELD

ON MAY 6, 2021 (SEE LIST BELOW)

and

2. SECOND CONVOCATION FOR GENERAL MEETINGS

OF THE HOLDERS OF THE

NOTES WHICH COULD NOT VALIDLY DELIBERATE DURING THE GENERAL MEETINGS

ON FIRST CONVOCATION HELD ON MAY 6, 2021 (SEE LIST BELOW)

1. APPROVAL OF THE ALLOCATION OF AN AMOUNT EQUIVALENT TO THE

PROCEEDS BY THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES WHICH COULD VALIDLY

DELIBERATE DURING THE GENERAL MEETINGS ON FIRST CONVOCATION HELD ON MAY 6, 2021

Issue of €300,000,000 (of which €200,200,000 are outstanding) 2.875% per annum

due May 30, 2023, issued by the Company on May 30, 2013

ISIN: FR0011502814 Common Code: 93723040

(the "Notes FR0011502814

Issue of €500,000,000 1.625% per annum

due March 14, 2030, issued by the Company on March 14, 2018

ISIN: FR0013322989, Common Code: 179146894

(the "Notes FR0013322989

Issue of €500,000,000 Euribor 3 months 0.38% per annum

due June 30, 2022, issued by the Company on June 30, 2017

ISIN: FR0013266343 Common Code: 164163377

(the "Notes FR0013266343

Issue of €500,000,000 (of which €377,800,000 are outstanding) 2.00% per annum

due June 17, 2024, issued by the Company on June 17, 2015

ISIN: FR0012790327- Common Code: 124687977

(the "Notes FR0012790327

Issue of €500,000,000 1.50% per annum

due January 20, 2025, issued by the Company on January 20, 2015

ISIN: FR0012448025- Common Code: 116970155

(the "Notes FR0012448025

Issue of €700,000,000 1.625% per annum

due May 29, 2034, issued by the Company on May 29, 2019 and on October 30, 2020

ISIN: FR0013422227, Common Code: 200437721

(the "Notes FR0013422227

Issue of €100,000,000 3.00% per annum

due November 6, 2023, initially issued by Foncière de Paris SIIC on November 6, 2015

and which issuance contract has been assigned to the Company

by a transfer agreement entered into between Foncière de Paris SIIC and the Company on May 22, 2018

ISIN Code: FR0013048196, Common Code: 131793391

(the "Notes FR0013048196

Issue of €500,000,000 2.75% per annum

due November 6, 2022, initially issued by Foncière de Paris SIIC on November 6, 2015

and which issuance contract has been assigned to the Company

by a transfer agreement entered into between Foncière de Paris SIIC and the Company on May 22, 2018

ISIN Code: FR0013048204, Common Code: 131793405

(the "Notes FR0013048204

Issue of €500,000,000 3.00% per annum

due July 13, 2021, initially issued by Foncière de Paris SIIC on July 10, 2014

and which issuance contract has been assigned to the Company

by a transfer agreement entered into between Foncière de Paris SIIC and the Company on May 22, 2018

ISIN Code: FR0012031599, Common Code: 108650583

(the "Notes FR0012031599

(Notes FR0011502814, Notes FR0013322989, Notes FR0013266343, Notes FR0012790327,

Notes FR0012448025, Notes FR0013422227, Notes FR0013048196,

Notes FR0013048204 and Notes FR0012031599,

together the "Notes", and individually a "Series")

The Company hereby announces that the project of the allocation of an amount equivalent to the proceeds, by which the Company's objective is to requalify its existing bond debt as green bonds, by allocating, as from the date of adoption of the Resolutions by the General Meeting, an amount equivalent to the proceeds of the Notes to the financing or the refinancing of a portfolio of eligible green assets, as they meet the environmental criteria described in the Gecina's Green Bond Framework (the "Allocation of an Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds"), has been approved, in accordance with Articles L. 228-65, I of the French Code de commerce, by the general meetings of the holders of the Notes (individually a "Noteholder", and collectively the "Noteholders") of the Series listed above held on May 6, 2021 (on first convocation) in closed session (huis clos), at the registered office of the Company, without the physical presence of the Noteholders (together, the "General Meetings" and individually a "General Meeting"). The general meetings of the noteholders of the other series which could not validly deliberate on first convocation, as the required quorum was not reached, will be convened to general meetings on second convocation.

The result of the Noteholders' votes on the resolutions submitted to the General Meetings (the "Resolutions") is detailed in the table below, for the relevant Series:

Resolution Series Status (adopted/rejected) Approval of the Allocation of an

Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds

(First Resolution) Notes FR0011502814 Adopted Notes FR0013322989 Adopted Notes FR0013266343 Adopted Notes FR0012790327 Adopted Notes FR0012448025 Adopted Notes FR0013422227 Adopted Notes FR0013048196 Adopted Notes FR0013048204 Adopted Notes FR0012031599 Adopted Deposit at the Company's registered

office of the attendance sheet, the

powers of the Noteholders voting by

proxy, and the minutes of the General

Meeting (Second Resolution) Notes FR0011502814 Adopted Notes FR0013322989 Adopted Notes FR0013266343 Adopted Notes FR0012790327 Adopted Notes FR0012448025 Adopted Notes FR0013422227 Adopted Notes FR0013048196 Adopted Notes FR0013048204 Adopted Notes FR0012031599 Adopted Powers for the completion of formalities

(Third Resolution) Notes FR0011502814 Adopted Notes FR0013322989 Adopted Notes FR0013266343 Adopted Notes FR0012790327 Adopted Notes FR0012448025 Adopted Notes FR0013422227 Adopted Notes FR0013048196 Adopted Notes FR0013048204 Adopted Notes FR0012031599 Adopted

For all additional information about this communication, in addition to Gecina, the following Centralizing Agent can be contacted:

GECINA

14-16, rue des Capucines

75002 PARIS

France

Tel: +33 1 40 40 52 92

Attention: Jérôme Engelbrecht

Email: jeromeengelbrecht@gecina.fr

CENTRALIZING AGENT

Société Générale Securities Services

32 rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812

44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France

via Elisabeth Bulteau, +33 2 51 85 65 93

agobligataire.fr@socgen.com

GECINA

A French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €573,949,530

Registered office: 14-16, Rue des Capucines 75002 PARIS, FRANCE

592 014 476 RCS PARIS

("Gecina" or the "Company

2. SECOND CONVOCATION FOR GENERAL MEETINGS OF THE HOLDERS OF THE

NOTES WHICH COULD NOT VALIDLY DELIBERATE DURING THE GENERAL MEETINGS

ON FIRST CONVOCATION HELD ON MAY 6, 2021

Issue of €700,000,000 1.375% per annum

due January 26, 2028, issued by the Company on September 26, 2017

ISIN: FR0013284205, Common Code: 168954522

(the "Notes FR0013284205

Issue of €500,000,000 2.00% per annum

due June 30, 2032, issued by the Company on June 30, 2017

ISIN: FR0013266368, Common Code: 164173518

(the "Notes FR0013266368

Issue of €700,000,000 1.375% per annum

due June 30, 2027, issued by the Company on June 30, 2017 and on October 30, 2020

ISIN: FR0013266350, Common Code: 164171965

(the "Notes FR0013266350

Issue of €500,000,000 1.00%

due January 30, 2029, issued by the Company on September 30, 2016

ISIN: FR0013205069, Common Code: 149760482

(the "Notes FR0013205069

Issue of €125,000,000 3.051% per annum

due January 16, 2023, initially issued by Eurosic on December 15, 2014

and which issuance contract has been assigned to the Company

by a transfer agreement entered into between Eurosic and the Company on May 22, 2018

ISIN Code: FR0012383842, Common Code: 115379399

(the "Notes FR0012383842

Issue of €100,000,000 3.00% per annum

due June 1st, 2026, initially issued by Eurosic on December 1st, 2015

and which issuance contract has been assigned to the Company

by a transfer agreement entered into between Eurosic and the Company on May 22, 2018

ISIN Code: FR0013064573, Common Code: 132791414

(the "Notes FR0013064573

(Notes FR0013284205, Notes FR0013266368,

Notes FR0013266350, Notes FR0013205069, Notes FR0012383842 and Notes FR0013064573,

together the "Notes", and individually a "Series")

The Company hereby announces that the general meetings of the holders of the Notes (individually a "Noteholder" and collectively the "Noteholders") of the Series listed above, held on first convocation on May 6, 2021 in closed session (huis clos), at the registered office of the Company, without the physical presence of the Noteholders, convened to deliberate, in accordance with Articles L. 228-65, I of the French Code de commerce, on the project of the allocation of an amount equivalent to the proceeds, by which the Company's objective is to requalify all of its existing bond debt as green bonds, by allocating, as from the date of adoption of the Resolutions by the General Meeting, an amount equivalent to the proceeds of the Notes to the financing or the refinancing of a portfolio of eligible green assets, as they meet the environmental criteria described in the Gecina's Green Bond Framework (the "Allocation of an Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds"), could not validly deliberate, as the required quorum was not reached.

Consequently, the Noteholders of the Series listed above will be convened in general meetings, on second convocation, to be held on May 25, 2021, at the registered office of the Company (together, the "General Meetings" and individually a "General Meeting"), in accordance with the same terms and conditions as the general meetings held on first convocation, in order to submit the following agenda for their approval:

Approval of the Allocation of an Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds

Deposit at the Company's registered office of the attendance sheet, the powers of the Noteholders voting by proxy, and the minutes of the General Meeting;

Powers for the completion of formalities.

For all additional information about this communication, in addition to Gecina, the following Centralizing Agent can be contacted:

GECINA

14-16, rue des Capucines

75002 PARIS

France

Tel: +33 1 40 40 52 92

Attention: Jérôme Engelbrecht

Email: jeromeengelbrecht@gecina.fr

CENTRALIZING AGENT

Société Générale Securities Services

32 rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812

44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France

via Elisabeth Bulteau, +33 2 51 85 65 93

agobligataire.fr@socgen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005319/en/

GECINA


