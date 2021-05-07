Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
07.05.21
10:56 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2021 | 14:05
Vaisala Group: Change in Vaisala Management Group

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
May 7, 2021 at 3.00 p.m. (EEST)

Change in Vaisala Management Group

Mari Heusala, Executive Vice President, HR and member of the Vaisala Management Group, has decided to take on new challenges outside the company. Heusala will continue in her current position until the end of June 2021.

"Mari has played a key role in successfully renewing our HR processes, tools, and ways of working during the past years. I want to warmly thank Mari for her contribution and wish her all the success going forward," says Kai Öistämö, President and CEO at Vaisala.

The process of recruiting a successor for Mari Heusala has been initiated.

Further information and media enquiries
Nina Eklund, Director, Communications and Brand
Tel. +358 40 669 1999, nina.eklund@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
