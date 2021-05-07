Vaisala Group: Change in Vaisala Management Group

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

May 7, 2021 at 3.00 p.m. (EEST)

Change in Vaisala Management Group

Mari Heusala, Executive Vice President, HR and member of the Vaisala Management Group, has decided to take on new challenges outside the company. Heusala will continue in her current position until the end of June 2021.

"Mari has played a key role in successfully renewing our HR processes, tools, and ways of working during the past years. I want to warmly thank Mari for her contribution and wish her all the success going forward," says Kai Öistämö, President and CEO at Vaisala.

The process of recruiting a successor for Mari Heusala has been initiated.

Further information and media enquiries

Nina Eklund, Director, Communications and Brand

Tel. +358 40 669 1999, nina.eklund@vaisala.com



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

