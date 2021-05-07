DJ Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2021 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.3629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26629159 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 103813 EQS News ID: 1194069 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)