Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Issue of €100,000,000 3.00%, due June 1, 2026,

ISIN Code: FR0013064573, Common Code: 132791414: 9:30 AM Issue of €125,000,000 3.051%, due January 16, 2023,

ISIN Code: FR0012383842, Common Code: 115379399: 9:45 AM Issue of €700,000,000 1.375%, due January 26, 2028,

ISIN Code: FR0013284205, Common Code: 168954522: 10:00 AM Issue of €500,000,000 2.00%, due June 30, 2032,

ISIN Code: FR0013266368, Common Code: 164173518: 10:15 AM Issue of €700,000,000 1.375%, due June 30, 2027,

ISIN Code: FR0013266350, Common Code: 164171965: 10:30 AM Issue of €500,000,000 1.00%, due January 30, 2029,

ISIN Code: FR0013205069, Common Code: 149760482: 10:45 AM

(together, the "Notes

Gecina has a clear strategy based on a non-duplicable asset base, in which its long-term CSR policy plays an important role. To support its overall CSR commitments, Gecina has sought to align the financing of its real estate projects with its CSR objectives. This transformation is already in progress in terms of bank financial resources with 49% of credit lines (as of April 2021) that are responsible lines. Gecina has decided to accelerate this alignment and to commit to the implementation of a 100% green bond program: Gecina's objective is to issue only green bonds in the future, and to requalify all of its existing bond debt as green bonds, by allocating, as from the date of adoption of the Resolutions proposed to the General Meetings, an amount equivalent to the proceeds of the Notes to the financing or the refinancing of a portfolio of eligible green assets, as they meet the environmental criteria described in the Gecina's Green Bond Framework (the "Allocation of an Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds

In this context, and in accordance with the provisions of Article L.228-65, I of the French Code de commerce, the Board of Directors of the Company has the honor of convening the holders of the Notes listed above (the "Noteholders") to general meetings (the "General Meetings") to be held on second convocation as the quorum could not be reached on first convocation on May 25, 2021, in closed session (huis clos) in accordance with the administrative measures limiting collective gatherings for health reasons, at the registered office of the Company, 14-16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France, without the physical presence of the Noteholders, in order to deliberate on the agenda set forth below.

The Board of Directors has decided that the following agenda would be submitted to the general meetings of the Noteholders for approval:

Approval of the Allocation of an Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds;

Deposit at the Company's head office of the attendance sheet, the powers of the Noteholders voting by proxy, and the minutes of the General Meetings;

Powers for the completion of formalities.

A notice of meeting per Series (detailing, in particular, the conditions under which the Noteholders may vote by correspondence), the participation forms for voting by correspondence and by proxy, the text of the proposed resolutions, and, if any, the drafts Amended and Restated Final Terms are available in the present document and can also be found, with the reports and documents to be presented at the General Meetings, at the Company's registered office (14-16 Rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France), on the Company's website (https://www.gecina.fr/en), and upon request from the Centralizing Agent, Société Générale Securities Services (32, Rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 03, France, via Elisabeth Bulteau, +33 (0) 2 51 85 65 93, agobligataire.fr@socgen.com).

