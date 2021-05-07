Winners, Inc.: Former NFL Quarterback and ESPN NFL Analyst Sean Salisbury Joins VegasWINNERS "Krush House" to Give His Sports Betting Game Picks

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, shall be unveiling its third episode of its new podcast, "Krush House" on its website this evening at www.vegaswinners.com.

The weekly podcast features special guests each week and this week, former NFL Quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst and Radio host Sean Salisbury joins in on the fun to give his thoughts on the NFL draft and his early line picks for the upcoming season.

"I talk about football for a living so it's always fun to join other opinionated sports fans in a discussion on player news, teams, games, betting lines and my picks," said Sean Salisbury. "It's even more fun when we argue and wager!"

Sean Salisbury is a football analyst, former National Football League and Canadian Football League quarterback, and actor. He is currently the host of The Sean Salisbury Show on KBME, Sportstalk 790, an iHeartRadio station

"We are featuring some incredible legends on our show such as Pete Rose, Ron Jaworski and now Sean Salisbury," said VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root. "Football season is my favorite time of year and it's been a thrill to chat about the NFL draft these past two weeks."

Krush House airs weekly on Friday's at www.https://vegaswinners.com company CEO "The King of Vegas Sports Handicapping and "America's Oddsmaker" Wayne Allyn Root, former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges and comedian Frank Nicotero.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

