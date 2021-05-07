Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com CEO Evan Sohn to Appear on Yahoo Finance Live on May 7

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), an on-demand video hiring platform and hiring marketplace, today announced its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will be interviewed on Yahoo Finance Live today, May 7, during the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. hour with hosts Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous.

During the exclusive live interview, Sohn is expected to discuss the Company's Recruiter.com Index, the April jobs report, current recruiter sentiment, and ways to expedite the rehiring process for businesses today.

Yahoo Finance Live takes a deep dive on some of the top financial stories driving the markets, leading up to the closing bell. The segment is hosted by Alexis Christoforous, an award-winning network television, and radio journalist, whose career has spanned on-air roles at CBS News and Bloomberg.

