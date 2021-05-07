Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. Management Clarifies CEO Cancelation of 442 Million Common Shares

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a revenue generating company, is a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE; today released the following corporate update about the cancellation of common stock.

The Company today announced for the upcoming We Shield acquisition closing, during the final stages of due diligence, both the We Shield, and OPTEC accountants uncovered a major discrepancy in the number of common shares held by OPTEC'S CEO Roger Pawson. The information reported in the company's December 31, 2020 Quarterly report, which was filed on February 14, 2021, showed the CEO Roger Pawson owning 442,238,951 common shares. However, the CEO actually owned less than .0003% of the number which was reported in the report. The CEO only owns 100,094 common shares. This major discrepancy occurred due to an inaccurate data report provided by the transfer agent during the quarterly report's preparation. These 442,138,857 common shares were in fact cancelled and returned to the Company's treasury between the months of September thru December of 2020.

Both parties today contacted OPTEC's Transfer Agent to confirm the cancelation of these 400+ million shares and to determine if the data provided by the transfer agent for the quarters listed above was accurate and reflected the common shares cancellation. To the shock and dismay of the Transfer Agent, the transfer agent admitted the data which they provided to the Company was WRONG. During the confirmation request call, the transfer agent confirmed the data provided to the Company by the Transfer Agent was INCORRECT for those time periods. The data provided by the transfer agent was missing several hundred million common shares cancelled by the CEO Roger Pawson. The Transfer Agent further VERIFIED in WRITING the shares owned by the CEO Roger Pawson is only 100,094. and all previous 442,138,857 shares were CANCELLED and RETURNED TO THE TREASURY prior to December 31st, 2020.

OPTEC accountants are now eagerly waiting for the newly authentic updated reports from the transfer agent to reconcile and restate the two quarters in question immediately. These quarterly reports will be revised and refiled upon receipt of the proper and accurate information.

