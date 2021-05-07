Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Bucephalus Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) ("Bucephalus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the nomination of Charlie Morris to stand for election to the company's board of directors at its 2021 annual and special meeting, scheduled for June 8, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Mr. Morris is the Managing Partner of CMCC Global, an asset manager focused solely on digital assets. Mr. Morris co-founded CMCC Global in 2016 and has grown the business to over US$300m in assets under management, with offices in Asia and North America. Previously, Mr. Morris was a software engineer in Hong Kong focused on iOS app development and a technology sector management consultant in London. Mr. Morris has acted as an expert adviser on blockchain technology for multinational enterprises and was an Ethereum ICO investor in 2014.

"The Board of Directors and I look forward to welcoming Charlie to the Company. His experience and technical leadership will complement our already strong team and vision", said Mr. John McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Morris is being nominated at the 2021 annual and special meeting of shareholders and if elected will replace Alec Regis along with the existing 3 directors, who will stand for re-election. If all nominees are elected, the board would remain at 4 directors of whom 3 would be independent.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce it intends to change its name to "Prophecy DeFi Inc." shortly following the Meeting, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The name change is being conducted to reflect the company's longer term strategic vision.

About Bucephalus Capital Corp.

Bucephalus Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) is an investment company that is seeking investment opportunities in private and publicly listed entities.

Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.bucephaluscapital.ca.

About CMCC Global

CMCC Global was founded in 2016 and is one of Asia's first asset management companies focused solely on blockchain investments and digital assets. Today CMCC Global offers a mixture of passive and active investment strategies, including its flagship digital asset fund and the Liberty Bitcoin Fund. The company has offices in Asia and North America. Its team has a mixture of deep technical and business experience.

CMCC believes that blockchain technology is bringing about the next era of the Internet, which will facilitate the movement of value rather than just information. It believes that value will accrue in different areas of the blockchain ecosystem and offers investors exposure to different aspects of this frontier technology.

For more information, please visit CMCC Global's website at https://www.cmcc.vc.

Forward-Looking Information

