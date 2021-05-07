Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce it entered into a strategic engagement with Skyrocket Digital, a leading Vancouver-based digital marketing firm, combining CBDD's cutting-edge cannabinoid product offerings with customized, performance-driven marketing solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Skyrocket will implement a results-driven multimedia strategy to increase the scope of CBDD's digital presence and direct-to-consumer sales through multiple internet platforms. The agency will be focused on elevating the Rockflowr brands through an omnichannel of social media avenues to promote e-commerce traffic and brand awareness.

"We are thrilled to be working with the experienced marketing team at Skyrocket," commented Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "We look forward to the opportunity of increasing our direct-to-consumer sales and brand identity through Skyrocket's digital expertise."

Skyrocket has extensive experience in building and executing unique marketing strategies designed to leverage both digital and traditional mediums of marketing including SEO, e-commerce, print and broadcast. The agency has led campaigns for leading global brands, including Alterna Haircare, Sexy Hair, OXO, California Closets, and Lightspeed, among others.

"The Skyrocket team is excited to be working with Rockflowr to build a strong ecommerce brand to deliver high quality cannabis products. Our startup ethos and Rockflowr's nimble business model are a great fit," added Mo Dhaliwal, Director of Strategy at Skyrocket.



Follow CBDD on Instagram: @CBDofDenver_Inc @Rockflowr @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About Skyrocket Digital

Skyrocket Digital is a digital branding agency based in Vancouver, British Columbia that works with organizations worldwide to help brands build authentic connections with audiences through brand experiences that engage, delight and inspire. Skyrocket helps brands grow with purpose by building human experiences for a digital world. Established in 2011, Skyrocket has partnered with 60+ brands across various industries worldwide to deliver on brand strategy, web experience, and marketing & growth, homing in on a brand's story and helping them tell it gracefully, authentically and with impact.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:



Marcel Gamma

marcel@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83262