Ananda Developments Plc - Shareholdings in the Company

7 May 2021

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Shareholdings in the Company

In June 2019, URA Holdings Plc ("URA") subscribed for 88,888,888 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and received warrants to subscribe for a further 88,888,888 Ordinary Shares (the "Warrants").

Ananda has now been notified that URA has completed the required steps to allow it to distribute its holdings of Ordinary Shares and Warrants to shareholders in URA on a pro rata basis (the "Distribution").

Directors' Interests

Charles Morgan, Melissa Sturgess and Peter Redmond, all of whom are Directors of the Company, are also shareholders in URA and will receive Ordinary Shares and Warrants in the Distribution as follows:

Director Current Holding of Ordinary Shares Distribution of Ordinary Shares Holding of Ordinary Shares following the Distribution Percentage interest in Ordinary Shares following the Distribution Distribution of Warrants Charles Morgan 45,541,666 5,530,115 51,071,781 8.65% 5,530,115 Melissa Sturgess 69,653,888 8,070,282 77,724,170 13.16% 8,070,282 Peter Redmond 5,000,000 3,686,743 8,686,743 1.47% 3,686,743

Concert Party

The three Directors referred to above are members of the Concert Party, along with Michael Langoulant, who is also a shareholder in URA. These individuals will receive, in aggregate, 18,761,837 Ordinary Shares and 18,761,837 Warrants in the Distribution, as set out below.

Following the Distribution, the members of the Concert Party will be interested, in aggregate, in 143,657,607 Ordinary Shares, representing 24.33 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. The maximum potential interest of the Concert Party in the voting rights of the Company is set out in the table below:

Concert Party Member Current Holding of Ordinary Shares Distribution of Ordinary Shares Holding of Ordinary Shares following Distribution of Ordinary Shares Distribution of Warrants Contingent Consideration Shares Exercise of Options Maximum interest in Ordinary Shares

following exercise of the Warrants by the Concert Party, the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and exercise of Options Maximum percentage interest in voting rights following exercise of the Warrants by the Concert Party, the issue of the Contingent Consideration Shares and exercise of Options

Charles Morgan*

45,541,666

5,530,115

51,071,781

5,530,115

100,000,000

-

156,601,896

19.10%

Melissa Sturgess*

69,653,888

8,070,282

77,724,170

8,070,282

100,000,000

-

185,794,452

22.66%

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith

1,700,000

-

1,700,000

-

-

10,451,389

12,151,389

1.48%

Peter Redmond

5,000,000

3,686,743

8,686,743

3,686,743

-

-

12,373,486

1.51%

Michael Langoulant

3,000,000

1,474,697

4,474,697

1,474,697

-

-

5,949,394

0.73%

URA

88,888,888

(88,888,672)

216

216

-

-

432

-

TOTAL HOLDING OF CONCERT PARTY

213,784,442

143,657,607

18,762,073

200,000,000

10,451,389

372,871,049

45.49%

TOTAL SHARES IN ISSUE



590,538,886



590,538,886



609,300,939



809,300,939



819,752,328



819,752,328

*In addition to the Ordinary Shares set out above, Charles Morgan and Melissa Sturgess have been granted options over 9,282,778 and 9,282,778 Ordinary Shares respectively, pursuant to the Company's Incentive Scheme. Charles Morgan and Melissa Sturgess have undertaken not to exercise these options unless such exercise is permitted by the Takeover Code.

As the Concert Party's aggregate maximum potential interest in voting rights in Ananda will be reduced to between 30 per cent and 50 per cent by the Distribution, the members of the Concert Party will no longer be able to increase their aggregate interest in the Ordinary Shares, other than as set out in the table above or otherwise with the consent of the Panel, without incurring an obligation under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code to make a general offer for the remaining shares.

Words and expressions defined in the circular to shareholders in the Company dated 24 May 2019, which is available on the Company's website at www.anandadevelopments.com, have the same meaning in this announcement.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7717 573 235

ir@anandadevelopments.com PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Corporate Finance

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930



Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Charles Morgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ananda Developments plc b) LEI 894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each





ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60 b) Nature of the transaction Distribution of Ordinary Shares and Warrants by URA c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5,530,115 Ordinary Shares

5,530,115 Warrants d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction N/A

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Melissa Sturgess 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ananda Developments plc b) LEI 894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each





ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60 b) Nature of the transaction Distribution of Ordinary Shares and Warrants by URA c) Price(s) and volume(s) 8,070,282 Ordinary Shares

8,070,282 Warrants d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction N/A