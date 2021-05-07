Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Liviana Artisanal CBD Olive Oils Have Arrived

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce the following update:

The Liviana CBD Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils first batch is ready to hit the shelves. The premium product range consists of:

Estate Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO);

Chili Pepper Trilogy Infused EVOO;

Eureka Lemon-Infused EVOO.

Our award-winning manufacturing partner Chaloner, harvests their olives in small batches and cold-presses within 24 hours in order to retain the natural unique flavors. The CBD Estate Select EVOO is an intricate blend of different cultivars that create an exceptional well-balanced oil. The CBD Chili Pepper Trilogy infused EVOO is a very mild Extra Virgin Kalamata olive oil which has more subtle flavors than your traditional olive oils, complemented by the peppery aftertaste from the chili trilogy of Bird's Eye, Habanero and Jalapeno. Lastly, the Eureka Lemon-infused EVOO has refreshing natural citrus notes that make it very unique to the palate and delivers a zesty flavor to Mediterranean cuisine.

"It has been such an amazing experience working with the team at Chaloner in creating a delicious premium EVOO using only the best ingredients. We have worked tirelessly to develop three beautiful EVOO variants which tingle your taste buds and titillate your senses." said Samuel Williams, Head of Food Formulations for M2Bio Sciences.

"As a health and science-based company, CBD olive oil is not just a delicious product that consumers will enjoy, but also has tremendous health benefits that are incredibly relevant today. For instance, Oleuropein and Hydroxytyrosol, two primary polyphenols in olive oil, are responsible for their robust flavor as well as their antiviral properties. This makes olive oil highly effective in fighting diseases such as rotavirus, para-influenza, HIV, Covid-19 and so many others. Combined with something as incredible as CBD, the Liviana products should be something everyone should have in their kitchen to help maintain peak health and longevity, " said Wuhan General Group CEO Jeff Robinson.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

