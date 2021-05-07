Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), the largest digital asset manager in Canada with more than C$3.5 billion in Assets Under Management ("AUM"), is pleased to announce the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (the "ETF") has surpassed C$1 billion in AUM.

"Reaching $1 billion in only three weeks speaks to the enormous market demand for bitcoin," said Fred Pye, Chairman & CEO of 3iQ. "The pace of its growth is yet another milestone in 3iQ's goal to provide investors with more ways to gain exposure to the largest digital asset in the world."



The ETF, launched only a few weeks ago on April 19, 2021, is the fastest bitcoin ETF in Canada to reach $1 billion in AUM. The ETF is available in Canadian dollars under the symbol "BTCQ" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "BTCQ.U". The ETF's investment objectives are to seek to provide holders of units of the ETF with: (a) exposure to digital currency bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$3.5 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U), and a public Ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and its digital asset investment funds, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETF is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF on a stock exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If units of the ETF are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

