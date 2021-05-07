DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Obotech Acquisition SE
/ Disclosure of the total number of voting rights
ANNEX B
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
OboTech Acquisition SE
2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
25.325.000
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights
25.325.000
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
6. Origin of the change
Admission to trading of Class A shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt SE
7. Date when the change occurred: 03/05/2021
07.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Obotech Acquisition SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1194112 07.05.2021