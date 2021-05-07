Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF COMPONENTA OYJ REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 7 MAY 2021 SHARES

THE SHARES OF COMPONENTA OYJ REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

The shares of Componenta Oyj were transferred to the observation segment on 1
September 2016 on the grounds of the rules of the exchange (Nordic Main Market
Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1. article f). 

The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer
exist. 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
