07.05.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NOTICE 7.5.2021 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 173231)

LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP


Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 1 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with
effect from 10.5.2021. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the
Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) 

Please note that Clearing Venue for these instruments will be Euroclear Sweden
AB. Clearing Venue information can be found from the attachment and will not be
separately notified going forward. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858322
