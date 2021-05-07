Nabaltec's results for the first three quarters of 2020 were blighted by the coronavirus pandemic, which depressed demand for most product categories, particularly materials used by European steelmakers. This resulted in a 10.8% decrease in FY revenues and a halving in pre-exceptional EBIT. Revenues began to recover in Q420. This positive trend has continued into FY21, with management anticipating record highs again by FY22. We expect strong demand for materials such as boehmite, which is used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, to contribute to this recovery.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...