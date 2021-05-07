Sassy Resources Corporation: Sassy Resources Joins Newfoundland.Gold Alliance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(OTCQB:SSYRF)(FSE:4E7), one of the largest landholders in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Newfoundland.Gold alliance. Newfoundland.Gold is a strategic marketing alliance featuring gold exploration and mining companies focused on the advancement of the mineral sector in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Collectively these industry leaders are committed to bringing awareness to an exciting and supportive jurisdiction while generating shareholder value through responsible and innovative exploration and development.

Newfoundland is experiencing a modern day gold rush and is a top ranked exploration and mining jurisdiction. Mining is one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest and oldest industries, and a major contributor to the economy of the province. Known for its strategic location for international transportation and a strong fishing industry, Newfoundland's mining history dates back centuries.

Sassy has taken a significant position in the province, through its subsidiary Gander Gold Corporation, recently announcing the acquisition of 1,381 sq. km of claims in Newfoundland including the 480 sq. km Gander North Project for which drill permits have already been received, covering a prospective area on the western edge of Gander North in the vicinity of Jonathan's Pond.

Sassy's other claim groups include Gander South, Carmanville, BLT, Cape Ray II, Mt. Peyton South, Hermitage and Little River. Refer to Sassy's February 12, 2021 and May 4, 2021 news releases at SassyResources.ca for more information on the Company's projects in Newfoundland, and the Foremore Gold-Silver Project in Northwest British Columbia's prolific Eskay Camp. Sassy is actively building a new web site as part of a fresh marketing/branding strategy, reflecting recent significant corporate developments, nine months following its listing debut on the CSE. The Company looks forward to unveiling its "Sassy" new look in the near future.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "Sassy is very pleased to join the Newfoundland.Gold alliance and looks forward to working with our fellow industry leaders to advance sustainable exploration, development and wealth generation in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador."

In addition to Sassy Resources and its subsidiary Gander Gold Corporation, the Newfoundland.Gold alliance members include New Found Gold Corp., Labrador Gold Corp., Exploits Discovery Corp., K9 Gold Corp., Leocor Gold Inc., C2C Gold Corp., Opawica Explorations Inc., and Sky Gold Corp.

Newfoundland.Gold will host its launch event, Virtual Investor Days, June 1-3, 2021 online. This online event will include corporate presentations from member companies, moderated by industry thought leaders, and will feature keynote speakers daily. Registration for the Virtual Investor Days is now open. For details and to register, please visit www.newfoundland.gold. Sassy is pleased to confirm that Sassy CEO Mark Scott will be presenting during this exciting and informative virtual event.

Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Sassy Resources Corporation. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Sassy carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.

