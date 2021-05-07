DJ PAO Severstal: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07-May-2021 / 17:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 7 May 2021 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Abigrove Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated with PDMR (Alexey Mordashov, member of the Board of Directors) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" b) Legal Entity Identifier code 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Global Depository Receipt (GDR) Identification code US8181503025 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of GDRs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Not applicable 1,093,395 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume d) 1,093,395 - Price Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 07 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of Trading Venue

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

