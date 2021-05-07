RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM

Anzeige
London, May 7


7 May 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the Company's London office at 6th Floor 33 Soho Square, London W1D 3QU. To comply with Government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the AGM was convened and was quorate with the Company's directors and the Company Secretary in attendance.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 26 March 2021. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

ResolutionVotes
FOR (including discretion)		%Votes AGAINST%Withheld(2)Votes cast as a % of capital(3)
1.Receive the Report and Accounts691,925,29499.9964,3880.017,612,51080%
2.Approve the Remuneration Report650,959,73794.4038,616,5885.6010,025,86780%
3.Declare final dividend697,620,90699.741,787,0330.26194,25381%
4.Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors679,043,05897.1020,299,9782.90259,15681%
5.Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration694,121,81699.255,214,7250.75265,65181%
6.To elect Alison Dolan699,130,28499.96262,3670.04209,54181%
7.To re-elect Andrew Fisher692,143,68299.94418,1450.067,040,36580%
8.To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson699,191,62899.97201,0230.03209,54181%
9.To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas699,298,86699.9993,7850.01209,54181%
10.To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard699,299,53499.9992,8150.01209,84381%
11.To re-elect Andrew Findlay689,541,703100.0020,2040.0010,040,28580%
12.To re-elect Amit Tiwari699,373,580100.0018,7690.00209,84381%
13.To re-elect Lorna Tilbian689,474,32599.9987,8840.0110,039,98380%
14.To renew authority to allot shares695,587,86399.434,002,4280.5711,90181%
15.Disapply pre-emption rights*697,558,61499.712,031,0680.2912,51081%
16.Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*681,470,69497.4118,124,0582.597,44081%
17.Renew authority to purchase own shares*690,567,16698.897,774,7491.111,260,27781%
18.Authorise political donations692,719,13299.076,475,1820.93407,87881%
19.Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*645,448,09692.2853,959,8437.72194,25381%
20.Adopt new Articles of Association*699,332,777100.0018,2160.00251,19981%

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

  1. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
  2. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
  3. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 865,312,671 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 13,214,495, as at 6 May 2021.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

