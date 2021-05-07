RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM





7 May 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the Company's London office at 6th Floor 33 Soho Square, London W1D 3QU. To comply with Government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the AGM was convened and was quorate with the Company's directors and the Company Secretary in attendance.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 26 March 2021. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution Votes

FOR (including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Withheld(2) Votes cast as a % of capital(3) 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 691,925,294 99.99 64,388 0.01 7,612,510 80% 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 650,959,737 94.40 38,616,588 5.60 10,025,867 80% 3. Declare final dividend 697,620,906 99.74 1,787,033 0.26 194,253 81% 4. Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors 679,043,058 97.10 20,299,978 2.90 259,156 81% 5. Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration 694,121,816 99.25 5,214,725 0.75 265,651 81% 6. To elect Alison Dolan 699,130,284 99.96 262,367 0.04 209,541 81% 7. To re-elect Andrew Fisher 692,143,682 99.94 418,145 0.06 7,040,365 80% 8. To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson 699,191,628 99.97 201,023 0.03 209,541 81% 9. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas 699,298,866 99.99 93,785 0.01 209,541 81% 10. To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard 699,299,534 99.99 92,815 0.01 209,843 81% 11. To re-elect Andrew Findlay 689,541,703 100.00 20,204 0.00 10,040,285 80% 12. To re-elect Amit Tiwari 699,373,580 100.00 18,769 0.00 209,843 81% 13. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian 689,474,325 99.99 87,884 0.01 10,039,983 80% 14. To renew authority to allot shares 695,587,863 99.43 4,002,428 0.57 11,901 81% 15. Disapply pre-emption rights* 697,558,614 99.71 2,031,068 0.29 12,510 81% 16. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments* 681,470,694 97.41 18,124,058 2.59 7,440 81% 17. Renew authority to purchase own shares* 690,567,166 98.89 7,774,749 1.11 1,260,277 81% 18. Authorise political donations 692,719,132 99.07 6,475,182 0.93 407,878 81% 19. Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings* 645,448,096 92.28 53,959,843 7.72 194,253 81% 20. Adopt new Articles of Association* 699,332,777 100.00 18,216 0.00 251,199 81%

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 865,312,671 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 13,214,495, as at 6 May 2021 .

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk