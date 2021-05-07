Anzeige
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 
Tradegate
07.05.21
18:29 Uhr
20,400 Euro
+0,700
+3,55 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
07.05.2021 | 17:04
Severstal increases its free float

DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal increases its free float 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Severstal increases its free float 
07-May-2021 / 17:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Severstal increases its free float 
 
 
Moscow, Russia - 7 May 2021 - PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related 
mining companies, is pleased to inform that it has completed the last transaction for the alienation of global 
depositary receipts (GDR's) as part of the conversion of the USD250 million Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2022 issued 
in 2017 (the "Bonds"). 
 
The conversion was carried out as part of the exercise by the Bondholders of their right to convert their Bonds into 
Severstal's GDR's, subject to the Issuer's right to pay to the Bondholders the corresponding cash equivalent of 
Severstal's GDRs at its discretion. 
 
On 24 March 2021, the Issuer published an Option Redemption Notice, according to which 28 April 2021 was set as the 
last day on which the Bondholders could exercise their right to convert the Bonds into Severstal's GDRs. 
 
As a result of exercise by the Bondholders of their conversion rights in respect of the Bonds, a total of 11,937,016 
Severstal's GDRs were placed on the market from 24 March 2021 to 7 May 2021. The conversion was effected by treasury 
GDRs owned by companies controlled by PAO Severstal. Thus, the percentage of shareholding of our investors has not 
changed. The percentage of free float shares rose by 1.28 p.p. from 21.69% to 22.97% of the company's share capital. 
 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Severstal Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov, Elena Korotkova 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com 
na.klimantov@severstal.com 
es.korotkova@severstal.com 
 
 
Severstal Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SVST 
LEI Code:   213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.: 103850 
EQS News ID:  1194136 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194136&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 10:31 ET (14:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
