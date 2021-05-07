Next Level Marketing Dives into Google's Algorithm Update on Benefits of Product Reviews in Rankings

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / The search engine optimization landscape has experienced some dramatic changes this last year, with 2021 shaping up to be just as turbulent. On Thursday, April 8th, search giant Google announced a new algorithm update, certain to shake the very foundation of some SEO (and business) approaches to product reviews on their websites.

This quarter, Next Level Marketing, a premier search engine marketing firm with nine offices located throughout the United States, rolls up its sleeves and takes the public on a deep dive of what this algorithm update means for those conducting 'business as usual'.

When Google Speaks, SEOs Listen

Although known for its cryptic responses, backpedaling, riddle-like information and often outright silence on SEO matters, sometimes, the search giant steps up to the mic and actually provides some useful information.

One such time was this past April, when Google announced an update to its already robust and evolving product reviews algorithm. Google's algorithm updates have historically been given cute names, such as Penguin and Panda, but moving forward the company has returned to seemingly boring (and unimaginative) namesakes, with this new update begin dubbed simply as the 'Product Reviews Update'.

The Product Reviews Update

An apt name for the update, this review remains true to its descriptive nomenclature. According to a Google spokesperson, the update is "designed to better reward' those product reviews that 'share in-depth research, rather than thin content that simply summarizes a bunch of products." This spokesperson went on to tell Search Engine Land that those reviews which are written in a way that incorporates "insightful analysis and original research" will be rewarded with better rankings, as will those reviews providing "content written by experts or enthusiasts who know the topic well."

Not a Direct 'Punishment'

According to Google, it will not be directly 'punishing' websites with what it deems to be 'lower quality' product reviews or 'thin content' (such as aggregated summarizations of products). Instead, Google is taking a carrot vs the stick approach, rewarding those sites with content that meet its ever-increasing quality standards.

Not a Core Update

As opposed to Google's major 'core' updates that impact a broad scope of search results across all content types, this update is narrower in focus. Google states that it is not a core update, but rather a 'standalone' update separate from its growing list of core algorithms.

What This Means for Product Review Websites

Those websites dedicated to product reviews as a means of generating affiliate revenue stand to be impacted the hardest. Similarly, those with product-based sites such as online retailers may need to re-evaluate their eCommerce SEO strategies.

Many businesses, blogs and websites that are not considered 'review' sites, have a decent portion of their website focused on covering product releases, product news, buying guides, savings guides and traditional reviews that may all fall under this update.

According to Next Level Marketing, failure to adjust strategies with the changing tide may result in these sites getting drowned out by nimble competitors who quickly adapt and adjust not only their current strategies, but also the content already published on their sites.

According to Next Level Marketing, the overall focus brands should have moving forward is on providing its users with high-quality content, created by industry or product experts, that offers meaningful, insightful, unique and original analysis of a given product the page is reviewing.

Although this may mean additional costs on the front end, taking the time to create content that is superior to the competition, while strictly adhering to Google's own playbook and algorithms, is a surefire way to earn and solidify rankings.

In order to determine whether or not your new or existing content stands up to the new algorithm, Google suggests asking the following questions:

Does the content offer expert knowledge, insights or advice about the products when and where appropriate? Does the content utilize media to demonstrate the product in use, and/or show the reader what the product looks like (beyond the scope of photos provided by the manufacturer). Does the review offer quantitative measurements regarding the ways the described product measures up against the competition across varying categories of performance (i.e. speed, durability, quality, craftsmanship, efficiency, results, etc.). Does the review clearly and effectively explain what sets the product apart from other options available on the market. Does the content compare other products that may be worth considering and/or explain which product might be best for a given circumstance or use case. Does the review detail the benefits as well as any potential downsides. Does the review detail how the product may have changed, improved, or gotten worse from its previous models or releases. Does the review detail key factors that should be considered when making a decision and how the product performs with respect to each of these.

About Next Level Marketing

Next Level Marketing is one of the nation's leading marketing firms, backed by an impressive resume of documented client results that speaks for itself. Having worked with businesses ranging from local mom and pop operations, to multinational Fortune 500 companies, Next Level Marketing is agile, capable and ready to tackle any challenge.

Next to Google, social media platforms are the second most frequented digital mediums online, presenting an incredible opportunity to connect and engage with prospective customers at scale. NLM helps local businesses leverage these platforms to their advantage, driving sales while keeping costs low.

Those interested in achieving similar results or who are interested in learning more about how NLM can help their business or brand are encouraged to reach out via their official website.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Next Level Marketing

Contact Person: Tomas Gallo

Email: tomas@nextlevelsem.com

Phone: (844) 740-5010

Address: 2125 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137

Website: www.nextlevelsem.com

SOURCE: Next Level Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/645667/Next-Level-Marketing-Dives-into-Googles-Algorithm-Update-on-Benefits-of-Product-Reviews-in-Rankings