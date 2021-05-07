London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company intends to enter the booming China cryptocurrency and blockchain market. In 2019, the Chinese government formally committed to the importance of blockchain and by 2023, expects to spend over $2 billion on blockchain Technology. Chinese officials have recently taken a softer stance on cryptocurrencies and indicated that cryptocurrencies should just be regulated as an alternative asset, rather than a fiat currency. NSAV's management believes that China will be a major player in the $2 Trillion cryptocurrency market. Research also shows that Chinese cryptocurrency investors are more aggressive compared to their Western counterparts. China remains an extremely important player in cryptocurrency mining. Management believes that NSAV has the resources by virtue of the recent addition of Board members and Silverbear Capital https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ partners, Mr. Yuen Wong and Mr. Danny Lau, to succeed in the China blockchain and cryptocurrency market.

Mr. Yuen Wong is a managing partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com, whose platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.

Mr. Danny Lau has over 30 years of experience in international finance and the China and global markets. Mr. Lau specializes in investment banking, corporate restructuring, corporate finance and M&A. In addition, he has a proven track record in the private equity and pre-IPO arena.

NSAV further announced that the Company is in late-stage negotiations on several projects, including acquiring a strategic stake in a major cryptocurrency exchange, which presently has a 24-hour trading volume of over $4 Billion. NSAV will provide updates on these negotiations in the coming week and expects to sign definitive agreements for one or more of these deals within the next two weeks.

Danny Lau, director of NSAV stated, "It is my pleasure to join the NSAV family and I am excited and thankful to the Board and shareholders for this great opportunity. NSAV is a great company and has the advanced technology and solutions ready for the 21st century."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83307