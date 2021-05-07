USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Announces Simplified Truckload Driver Pay

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) announced today that, effective May 16, 2021, it has simplified its driver pay package based on driver feedback.

USA Truck engages its professional drivers weekly and anonymously for feedback. The feedback drivers provided stated three things concerning pay: Increase the rate, bonuses are confusing, and they wanted their pay to be easily understood. USA Truck listened to driver feedback and found a way to address driver concerns creating a new uncomplicated truckload pay package. Drivers will receive a higher rate per mile with no qualifiers, bonuses, or mileage bands.

USA Truck has made numerous improvements to driver compensation in 2021. The improvements are focused on improving the lives of USA Truck drivers and their families. Changes have included lowered healthcare premiums, increased life insurance, added paid holidays, improved paid time off, added bereavement pay, and increased per diem. Additionally, the company has focused on creating jobs that match the lifestyle jobs sought by drivers: Company self-dispatch, home daily shuttle runs, and local jobs.

Blair Ewell, Senior Vice President of Truckload, says, "We are delighted for the opportunity to continue to improve our culture at USA truck. We have listened to the feedback from our drivers and are responding to that feedback. Our new simplified pay package is a significant improvement to the lives of our drivers."

USA Truck is committed to being one Team in '21 and provides an excellent place for driver career paths. For more information about the new simplified pay plan, visit DriveUSATruck.com or call 800-643-2530.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

