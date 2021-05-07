Telemedicine Market to Reach US$ 202.8 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 18.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Telemedicine market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Telemedicine market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Telemedicine market. The Telemedicine market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Telemedicine market at the global and regional level. Global Telemedicine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period of 2021-27.

Market Overview

Telemedicine is the distribution of healthcare facilities, anywhere distance is a perilous aspect. It is provided by health care professionals via technologies. This information is converted for the diagnosis, treatment, prevention of disease or injuries through research and evaluation, and at last, the results are provided to patients. For instance, in 2016, Maryland, Frederick Memorial Hospital's virtual healthcare podium amplified the rate of patient care by 50%. Also, as per the Virtual Care blog, Telemedicine contributes almost one-fourth of the health IT market, which was about USD 15.6 billion in 2014 and it upsurged to nearly USD 20 billion by 2019. Moreover, the patients and healthcare professionals are shifting towards telemedicine due to their ease of operations, cost and time savings, etc.

Telemedicine gives a progressive outlook for the preservation of records and documentation of patient's health. It minimizes the possibility of missing out on any advice from doctors or other healthcare professionals. Owing to this, the doctors have an exact document of the advice provided by them through teleconsultation. This provides legal protection to both the parties including the patient and healthcare professionals. Furthermore, according to the American Journal of Accountable Care, the routine of telemedicine permits improved long-term care of administration and patient gratification. In addition, the Geisinger Health-Plan study stated that the execution of a telemedicine program produced about 11% in cost savings. This directs the arrival of more investment in telemedicine.

COVID-19 Impact

The sudden outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic has fetched the entire world to a stoppage. As hospitals are getting occupied with COVID-19 cases, the burden on healthcare staff witnessed a significant rise. Currently, Telemedicine has appeared as a defendant in the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the patients are using virtual visit facilities for their safety. For instance, Teladoc Health Inc. reported a 60% intensification in the number of virtual sessions and reached 2 million in just three months from January to March 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Also, according to the Vidyo Telehealth Adoption Survey 2019, 46% of surveyed health care benefactors (hospitals and clinics) practice live videoconferencing, and 41% practice Remote Patient Monitoring for medical care. The Store-and-Forward province is third with 26%. These statistics indicate that virtual assessments are likely to become a more promising part of patient care.

Telemedicine Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Service, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Tele-consulting

Tele-monitoring

Tele-education

The Tele-consulting segment generated more than 45% revenue in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as it allows patients to have an appointment with experts at any time, without any waiting period.

By Specialty, the market is primarily segmented into

Cardiology

Neurology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Orthopedics

Mental health

Others

Amongst Specialty, the Mental health or Telepsychiatry segment dominated the market by adding 21% revenue in 2020.

By Delivery mode, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Web/Mobile

Call Canters

The Web/Mobile segment accounted for the major revenue portion of 75.2% in 2020. The sector is anticipated to observe significant growth in the upcoming years through offering direct admittance to care delivery solutions.

By Modality, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Real-time

Store

Forward and others

The real-time segment is anticipated to observe profitable growth due to the extreme rise in the number of virtual visits. According to the On-demand Virtual Care Benchmark Survey, 32.1% of doctors in the United States had an on-demand virtual care service in 2018. This is expected to boost the substantial growth of the real-time segment.

By End-user, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

The Providers segment is anticipated to observe lucrative growth of more than 41.2% due to the extreme rise in the number of virtual visits.

Telemedicine Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( the United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, North America constitutes a major market for the Telemedicine industry and generated maximum revenue in 2020 owing to the increasing number of teleconsultations, and rising healthcare spending in the region.

The major players targeting the market includes

American Well

SteadyMD, Inc.

Maven, Inc.

HealthTap, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

MDlive, Inc.

CVS Health

Teladoc Health, Inc

Doctor on Demand, Inc

Plantronics, Inc. (Polycom)

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Telemedicine market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Telemedicine market?

Which factors are influencing the Telemedicine market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Telemedicine market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Telemedicine market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Telemedicine market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography.

