International Monetary Systems: IMS Barter Announces Infrastructure Investment

NEW BERLIN, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / International Monetary Systems, Ltd. announced its second major website upgrade in the last six months to better serve its client base. This investment in infrastructure for IMS clients shows its commitment to continue to be the worldwide leader in business-to-business barter services.

The website upgrade, launched at the end of April 2021, focuses on the travel industry to help bolster sales across this pandemic-devastated sector of business. Gathering inspiration from other major travel websites such as Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Kayak, and others, the developers at IMS created carefully curated collections of travel properties available throughout the expansive, international IMS network.

These collections feature properties such as all-inclusive resorts, vacation homes, hunting and fishing lodges, bed & breakfasts, cabins, condominiums, hotels, plus much more, and allow IMS travelers to quickly select and book their stays in the type of accommodation they desire. In addition, the website will suggest nearby activities and restaurants offered through the IMS network to the shopper to improve their overall travel experience.

"We are looking at innovative ways to enhance the everyday client buying experience and, at the same time, increase the seller's occupancy levels and market share. This website upgrade accomplishes both," says CEO John Strabley.

Recent website updates focused on expanding the IMS virtual marketplace platform where IMS clients list and sell products online. These upgraded features added a shopping experience more like Amazon or Etsy and the update saw an increase in web traffic for IMS by over 500%.

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 23,000 cardholders in 52 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, IMS is the largest barter company in the world. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's website at www.IMSBarter.com.

Company Contact:

John Strabley - CEO

(800) 559-8515

Related Images

SOURCE: International Monetary Systems, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/645688/IMS-Barter-Announces-Infrastructure-Investment