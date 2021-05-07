DJ Custodian REIT plc: Fifth interim dividend

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Fifth interim dividend 07-May-2021 / 16:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 May 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Fifth interim dividend Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, today reports a fifth interim dividend per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders and the Board's objective of paying dividends at a level broadly linked to net rental receipts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board is pleased to declare a fifth interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share. Reflecting the continuing robust levels of rent collection seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this fifth interim dividend results in aggregate dividends per share for the year ended 31 March 2021 of 5.0 pence, fully covered by net cash receipts and 113% covered by EPRA earnings. The fifth interim dividend will be paid on 30 June 2021 to shareholders on the register on 21 May 2021 and will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 103852 EQS News ID: 1194161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194161&application_name=news

