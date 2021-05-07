Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
Besonderer Geheimtipp! Eine geheime Rallye(-vorbereitung)…?
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.05.2021 | 17:58
Custodian REIT plc: Fifth interim dividend

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Fifth interim dividend 

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Fifth interim dividend 
07-May-2021 / 16:25 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 

7 May 2021 
 
 
Custodian REIT plc 
 
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Fifth interim dividend 
 
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, today reports a fifth interim dividend per share for 
the financial year ended 31 March 2021. 
 
Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders and the Board's objective of paying dividends at a level 
broadly linked to net rental receipts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board is pleased to declare a fifth interim 
dividend of 0.5 pence per share. 
 
Reflecting the continuing robust levels of rent collection seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this fifth 
interim dividend results in aggregate dividends per share for the year ended 31 March 2021 of 5.0 pence, fully covered 
by net cash receipts and 113% covered by EPRA earnings. 
 
The fifth interim dividend will be paid on 30 June 2021 to shareholders on the register on 21 May 2021 and will be 
designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  103852 
EQS News ID:  1194161 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194161&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
