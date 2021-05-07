Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
Besonderer Geheimtipp! Eine geheime Rallye(-vorbereitung)…?
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2021 | 18:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Update: New cash and derivatives member on Nasdaq Stockholm: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

The merger of the exchange member DeGiro B.V with flatexDEGIRO Bank AG referred
to 
in the exchange notices published on April 30, 2021 and on May 5, 2021
has as of today been completed.

flatexDEGIRO Bank AG may start trading in INET in CCP cleared securities as of
May 10, 2021. 

Activities and member ID under DeGiro B.V. will be transferred to flatexDEGIRO
Bank AG and 
trading may commence in Genium INET from May 10, 2021.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning
Kruse 
or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195


Nasdaq Stockholm
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
