Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Update: New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

The merger of the exchange member DeGiro B.V with flatexDEGIRO Bank AG referred to in the exchange notices published on April 30, 2021 and on May 5, 2021 has as of today been completed. flatexDEGIRO Bank AG may start trading in INET in CCP cleared securities as of May 10, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki