Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market to Reach US$ 36.9 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 5.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends prevailing in the market. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market at the global and regional levels. Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market is expected to witness a considerable CAGR of 5.6% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 36.9 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market is booming due to the rising incidence of Sexually transmitted diseases (STD) coupled with the surging stringent regulations by the government across countries etc., Moreover, the increase in the rate of unintended pregnancies and the rise in awareness of contraceptive methods amongst people are all expected to result in an inflated revenue share in the future. As per WHO, Among the 1.9 billion Women of Reproductive Age group (15-49 years) worldwide in 2019, 1.1 billion need family planning; of which, 842 million are using contraceptive methods, and 270 million have an unmet need for contraception.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to COVID-19, each industry is affected. Moreover, it is long-term effects are going to influence the growth of the industry in the upcoming period. COVID-19 is anticipated to harm the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market growth during the forecast period. As per WHO, due to COVID-19, 7 in 10 countries have disrupted health services in contraception and family planning. There is a huge disruption in the manufacturing and supply chain of contraceptive pills which is leading to a decline in the market growth rate. The pandemic's negative effects can be seen in the contraceptive drugs and devices market, as well as on its demand and supply.

Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Products type, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

By Drugs

Oral Contraceptives



Topical Contraceptives



Contraceptive Injectable

By Devices

Condoms



Diaphragms



Cervical Caps



Sponges



Vaginal Rings



IUD



Other Devices

Among drugs, the oral contraceptives segment dominated the market and will grow at a noteworthy CAGR by the year 2027. Among devices, the condoms segment dominated the market in 2020 and will grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.

By Gender, the market is primarily segmented into:

Male

Female

Amongst Gender, both Male and Female accounted for the large share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.

By Distribution, the market is primarily segmented into:

Hospital & Clinics

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Amongst Distribution, the Retail Pharmacy segment dominated the global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market and will grow at a noteworthy CAGR by the year 2027.

Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , Rest of North America )

( , , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is dominating the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The major players targeting the market include:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan Plc

Agile Therapeutics

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market?

Which factors are influencing the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

