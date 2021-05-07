Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
Besonderer Geheimtipp! Eine geheime Rallye(-vorbereitung)…?
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45  
Custodian REIT plc: Issue of equity

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Issue of equity 

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Issue of equity 
07-May-2021 / 17:17 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
7 May 2021 
 
 
Custodian REIT plc 
 
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Issue of equity 
 
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, announces that to satisfy investor 
demand, 550,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("the New Shares") were issued today 
under its ordinary share block listing facility. The New Shares were issued at 101.5 pence per share, raising GBP558,250 
(before costs and expenses). 
 
Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital comprises 420,603,344 ordinary shares. 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  103856 
EQS News ID:  1194177 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194177&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)

