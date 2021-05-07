Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Besonderer Geheimtipp! Eine geheime Rallye(-vorbereitung)…?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMS4 ISIN: SE0011166941 Ticker-Symbol: 3AD 
Frankfurt
07.05.21
08:03 Uhr
16,635 Euro
-0,095
-0,57 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIROC AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPIROC AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,97517,28019:53
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2021 | 19:05
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Epiroc AB

The board of Epiroc AB (EPI A, SE0011166933) and (EPI B, SE0011166941) has
proposed a special dividend in the amount of SEK 3.0 per share through split
redemption, effective May 14, 2021. An adjustment to the price of the security
will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the
special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events    Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&
SmartBetaEquities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858361
EPIROC AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.