Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) -NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), is seeking to provide additional information to shareholders regarding the cease trade order ("CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). On May 6, 2021 the BCSC issued a CTO on Netcents shares pending the submission of the audit and Q3 financial statement.

Management would like shareholders to know that all of the materials required to complete the audit have been submitted to the auditor for final review.

Given the complexity and nature of Netcents' business and other factors at play, Netcents was unable to submit the required documents to the auditor with sufficient time for the auditor to conduct a full review before the BCSC's filing deadline. To prevent this from occurring in the future, Netcents is actively seeking additional resources.

The auditor has estimated that the audit will be completed by May 15, 2021. Once the audit is completed and submitted to the BCSC, the CTO will be vacated. If additional time is required to complete the audit, Netcents will communicate the new time estimate to shareholders.

