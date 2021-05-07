Quincy, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - As a successful Boston Blockchain Week leaves cryptocurrency news hot in the minds of Boston's vibrant blockchain community, cryptocurrency investment and education firm Sarson Funds along with Quincy-based QUBIC Labs announced a new collaboration designed to make the historical City of Quincy a major blockchain technology innovation hub. With a history of being a thriving economic and intellectual center situated just outside of Boston, Quincy is already the home to several of Massachusetts' largest employers and corporate headquarters in the financial services, insurance, telecom and health care sectors.

Key Takeaways:

Sarson Funds and Quincy-based QUBIC Labs announced a new collaboration to make the historical City of Quincy a major blockchain technology innovation hub.

Recent collaboration with the Boston Blockchain Association highlighted QUBIC Labs' prioritization of supporting local blockchain innovators to uplift Quincy - and the Greater Boston area - as a global center for blockchain technology development and implementation.

With its Boston branch, Sarson Funds' partnership with QUBIC Labs is rooted in the mutual ambition to foster and support the Bay State's evolving blockchain ecosystem.

About Sarson Funds:



Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.



