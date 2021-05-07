Drs. Stephanie and Tom Chaney: Living Health Integrative Medicine is Named Best Alternative Wellness Therapy for 2021 by 'What's Up Annapolis'

Living Health Integrative Medicine Provides Natural and Effective Approaches that Address the Underlying Causes of Health Issues

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Dr. Tom Chaney and Dr. Steph Chaney, Co-Founders of Living Health Integrative Medicine, are pleased to announce that their clinic was named Best Alternative Wellness Therapy for 2021 by "What's Up Annapolis" magazine.

To learn more about Living Health Integrative Medicine and the services that are offered there, please visit https://www.mylivinghealth.com/.

As Dr. Tom Chaney noted, readers of "What's Up Annapolis" vote in the annual poll that includes a number of local business industries, including Best of Food and Dining, Best of Real Estate, Home and Garden and Best of Medical, Dental and Veterinary.

After the votes were tabulated, a representative from the magazine contacted the Chaneys to let them know that Living Health Integrative Medicine had won the noteworthy award.

The many patients who have been helped by Dr. Tom Chaney, Dr. Steph Chaney and the other members of their medical team will not be surprised to learn that Living Health Integrative Medicine was named the best place to receive alternative therapy.

Since the clinic was opened, it has earned a well-deserved reputation for providing effective and natural solutions that don't merely offer a figurative Band-Aid approach that only treats the symptoms, but rather addresses the underlying causes of patients' health problems.

"We are leaders in integrative medicine, using the latest research and science to guide our treatment approach," Dr. Steph Chaney said, adding that they combine multiple treatment options, such as chiropractic, physical therapy, functional medicine, nutrition, diagnostic testing, dietary supplement therapy, detoxification and custom nutrition plans.

"Our doctors and practitioners work as a truly integrated team to provide you with the best care and results possible. Our goal is to help you achieve your health goals and for you to reach your maximum health potential."

About Dr. Thomas Chaney, Dr. Stephanie Chaney and Living Health Integrative Medicine:

Dr. Thomas Chaney is a Maryland native and the founder and co-owner of Living Health Integrative Medicine, which takes a holistic approach to healthcare. He is the co-author of the best-selling books "Lose the Gluten, Lose your Gut. Ditch the Grain, Save your Brain" and "Defeat Diabetes." Dr. Chaney is a respected member of the profession with a national reputation for dedication to helping the public improve their health naturally.

Dr. Stephanie Chaney grew up in Ottawa Canada and is the co-owner of Living Health Integrative Medicine. She is a leader in the integrative health field, sharing her knowledge with practitioners and the public. Dr. Chaney is a renowned speaker on holistic health and regular guest on the morning show, Great Day Washington. She has also been featured as a guest natural health expert on FOX, ABC and NBC. She is the co-author of the best-selling books "Lose the Gluten, Lose your Gut. Ditch the Grain, Save your Brain" and "Defeat Diabetes."

