Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7May2021 - As part of the up to DKK 18 billion 2021 share repurchase programme, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme for an amount of up to DKK 3.3 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules").

For that purpose, Novo Nordisk A/S has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, as lead manager to execute the programme independently and without influence from Novo Nordisk A/S. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company's share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. Under the agreement, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, will repurchase B shares on behalf of Novo Nordisk A/S during the trading period starting 10 May 2021 and ending on 3 August 2021.

A maximum of 190,000,000 B shares in total can be bought during the trading period. The maximum number of B shares that can be repurchased on a single trading day may not exceed 20% of the average daily trading volume of Novo Nordisk B shares on the trading venue, on which the purchase takes place, in the preceding 20 trading days of the purchase (excluding the day of the purchase). At least once every seven trading days, Novo Nordisk A/S will issue an announcement in respect of the transactions made under the repurchase programme.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visitnovonordisk.com,Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:
Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US)+1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com (mailto:mzyb@novonordisk.com)
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com (mailto:jvls@novonordisk.com)
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com)
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 32 / 2021

Attachment

  • PR210507_SafeHarbour_initiation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c3aa4353-52a2-4e68-81f0-beedd9d94d68)

