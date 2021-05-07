Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
WKN: A2P8AW ISIN: US9713781048 Ticker-Symbol: WS11 
07.05.21
08:12 Uhr
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Business Services Conference

PHOENIX, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer and Nick Girardi, Director of Treasury & Investor Relations, will host virtual private meetings during the Morgan Stanley Business Services Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The meetings will be held by appointment only.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
