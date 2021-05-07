Anzeige
07.05.2021
Cablevision Holding S.A.: Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11am Eastern Time (12pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after the markets close.

The 1Q21 results will be presented via webcast. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy210518tW9c2pKp.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A., and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are already big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

CONTACT:

In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Valentina López, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 7104
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645853/Cablevision-Holding-SA-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-First-Quarter-2021-Results

