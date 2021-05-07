Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
Besonderer Geheimtipp! Eine geheime Rallye(-vorbereitung)…?
WKN: A2DWRQ ISIN: US40052A4076 Ticker-Symbol: 3GNB 
Frankfurt
07.05.21
09:16 Uhr
1,190 Euro
-0,010
-0,83 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2021
Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA)(LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1:00pm Eastern Time (2:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the markets close.

The 1Q21 results will be presented via webcast. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla210520LkHjgTj9.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir/

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in printing and publishing and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper - Diario Clarín - is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography, and age.

CONTACT:

In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Samantha Olivieri / Valentina López
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In London:
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
E-mail: alex@jasford.com

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645859/Grupo-Clarin-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-First-Quarter-2021-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
