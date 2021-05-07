Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Hansco Capital Corp. (TSXV: HCO.P) ("Hansco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated May 3, 2021 with Aurex Energy Corp. ("Aurex", an Alberta corporation) respecting a proposed transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which Hansco will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Desert Strike Resources (US) Inc. ("DSRI", a Nevada corporation). DSRI holds a 70% right, title and interest in and to the Cook Property (the "Property") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, subject to a 2.5% net smelter royalty interest (the "NSR"). Under the LOI, Hansco and Aurex have agreed to act in good faith to draft, negotiate and execute a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") respecting the Transaction, which will supersede the LOI.

The Transaction is intended to qualify as Hansco's "Qualifying Transaction" as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Following closing, the resulting issuer (the "Resulting Issuer") will be a "Mining" issuer under the policies of the Exchange. Trading of the common shares of Hansco (each, a "Share") will remain halted in connection with the dissemination of this press release and will recommence at such time as the Exchange may determine, having regard to the completion of certain requirements pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4. Further details of the proposed Transaction will follow in future press releases.

About the Cook Property

The Property is comprised of 88 mineral claims covering 7.4 square kilometers in Humboldt County, Nevada. DSRI holds a 70% right, title and interest in and to the Property (subject to the NSR), which interest was obtained by DSRI, as Aurex's agent and subsidiary, pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement (the "Property Purchase Agreement") respecting the Property dated as of January 9, 2017 between Aurex, as purchaser, and a private Nevada corporation ("Nevco"), as seller. Pursuant to the Property Purchase Agreement, DSRI and Aurex are obligated to pay any and all fees required to maintain title to the Property. Under the Property Purchase Agreement, the parties have agreed to reserve a 2.5% net smelter return royalty interest on Property. The Property Purchase Agreement contemplates a five mile area of mutual interest ("AMI") around the Property, and if either party stakes or acquires any mining claim or other mining property or interest within the AMI, that claim, property or interest will automatically become part of the Property.

DSRI and Aurex are entitled to make such investment in the Property as they may determine, provided that Nevco shall have no obligation to fund any further maintenance or development of the Property through or until the time that one or more claims included in the Property is subject to a bankable feasibility study that establishes a reserve on which a commercial lender would lend against the Property as collateral and there are approved mine permits and bonding at the local, state and federal levels. Upon a determination by DSRI and Aurex to develop such a reserve, the parties shall form a 70%/30% joint venture under a definitive joint venture agreement.

The Transaction

Under the Transaction, Hansco and Aurex will negotiate, execute and deliver the Definitive Agreement, pursuant to which Hansco will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DSRI (each, a "DSRI Share"). As consideration for the acquisition of the DSRI Shares, Hansco will issue an aggregate of 14,000,000 Shares to Aurex at an anticipated price of no less than $0.15 per Share, representing an anticipated aggregate valuation of a minimum of $2,100,000. The only asset of DSRI is its interest in the Property, which has a book value of $999,718 (unaudited) as at September 30, 2020. DSRI has no liabilities. No finder's fees will be payable under the Transaction, except in connection with the Private Placement (defined and described below).

Aurex is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan and its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AURX.V. No person holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of Aurex or is a controlling shareholder of Aurex. No Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined by the Exchange) of Hansco has any direct or indirect beneficial interest in Aurex, DSRI, Nevco or the Property, is an Insider (as defined by the Exchange) of Aurex, DSRI or Nevco or has any relationship with any Non-Arm's Length Party to the Qualifying Transaction (as defined by the Exchange). The Transaction does not constitute a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction (as defined by the Exchange), is not subject to Exchange Policy 5.9 or Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and is not expected to be subject to approval of the Hansco shareholders.

The Transaction is subject to completion of certain conditions precedent, including without limitation: execution of the Definitive Agreement; the preparation and filing of a Filing Statement with the Exchange; completion by Hansco of a private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of no less than $2,000,000; and receipt of all necessary regulatory and Exchange approvals.

Under the Private Placement, Hansco intends to raise no less than $2,000,000 and no more than $3,000,000 through the issuance of units of Hansco at a price of not less than $0.15 per unit, with each unit expected to be comprised of one Share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for an additional Share for two years at an exercise price of not less than $0.15. Hansco may pay finder's fees and may issue finder's warrants in connection with the Private Placement. Further information respecting the Private Placement will be provided by the Company in due course in a subsequent press release.

Sponsorship of a Qualifying Transaction of a capital pool company is required by the Exchange unless exempt in accordance with Exchange policies or unless a waiver is granted by the Exchange. Hansco intends to apply for an exemption from the sponsorship requirements under section 3.4 of Exchange Policy 2.2 or a waiver of sponsorship if an exemption from sponsorship is unavailable; however, there can be no guarantee that a waiver will be granted if no exemption is available.

The Resulting Issuer

The Resulting Issuer will be a "Mining" issuer under the policies of the TSXV. In conjunction with closing the proposed Transaction, the name of the Resulting Issuer will be changed to a name mutually agreed to in writing by Hansco and Aurex. The board of directors and management of the Resulting Issuer will be as determined by Hansco and Aurex prior to the execution of, and as reflected in, the Definitive Agreement, including without limitation that Gary Billingsley (Aurex's Chief Executive Officer) will be the CEO of the Resulting Issuer.

Gary Billingsley, CPA, CA (non-practicing professional accountant), P.Eng., P.Geo., is a professional engineer and geoscientist with more than 40 years' experience in the mineral industry-most of those years in Saskatchewan. Mr. Billingsley has been an officer and director of several public mining and mineral exploration companies during the past 35 years. In addition to experience with uranium and base-metal exploration, Gary has been directly involved with putting Saskatchewan's largest gold mine into production and has played a major role in the discovery of diamond-bearing kimberlite in Saskatchewan. He was also involved in drilling some of the first horizontal oil wells in southern Saskatchewan. For much of the last 20 years, Mr. Billingsley has been involved in developing strategic metal deposits. He identified, very early on, the importance of achieving self-reliance across the entire supply chain for critical and strategic minerals, in particular rare earth elements.

On closing of the Transaction, and assuming that Hansco raises $2,000,000 under the Private Placement at a price of $0.15 per unit, the Resulting Issuer will have 33,333,333 Shares issued and outstanding. The current shareholders of Hansco would hold approximately 18% of the Shares of the Resulting Issuer, participants in the Private Placement would hold approximately 40% of the Shares of the Resulting Issuer, and Aurex would hold approximately 42% of the Shares of the Resulting Issuer.

About Hansco

Hansco is a capital pool company in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 and its principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

