



SINGAPORE, May 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - BitWell, a digital asset derivatives trading platform, announced that it will access global payment channels such as Visa, PayPal, and Master Card, providing users in over 65 countries and regions with access to 300 fiat currency payment channels and 20 digital currency payments, to facilitate global users in purchasing digital assets such as Bitcoin more easily and quickly.This will significantly lower the barrier for users to participate in BitWell and purchase digital assets, promoting a more convenient experience for investors to access BitWell's digital asset services.To achieve these features, BitWell introduces Alchemy Pay. Alchemy Pay (ACH) is the world's most adaptable crypto payment infrastructure, in which the payment system can support over 65 countries and regions, 300 fiat currencies and 20 digital currency channels, including global payment channels such as Visa/Master Card/PayPal, as well as locally popular channels such as Dana, OVO, MayBank, FPS, etc., in Indonesia, Vietnam, Europe and some other areas.The BitWell platform token WELL will also go live on the Alchemy Pay (ACH) fiat and digital currency aggregation payment platform. Users will be able to use WELL payments at thousands of online and offline stores represented by global landmarks such as CeLaVi on the top floor of Singapore Sands Hotel, Pricerite Real Value in Hong Kong, Dubai Mall and other well-known merchants, with instant payment.About BitWellBitWell is an international digital asset derivatives trading platform that has launched a number of product lines, including options, perpetual contracts, spot trading, and savings, as well as an innovative industry-leading cross collateral model. BitWell is the first platform in the world to launch DeFi options, with the largest variety of options. It is also the platform with the fastest and most complete BSC spot trading and the highest return on flexible finance, providing users with one-stop digital asset trading and financial services. Visit https://www.bitwellex.com.Media contactBitWell Technology LimitedE-mail: operation@bitwellex.comWebsite: https://www.bitwellex.comSource: BitWell Technologies LtdCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.