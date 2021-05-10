Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a large(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for its Para Xylene (PX) and Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) complex project at Paradip, Orissa, on the East Coast of India.

This EPCC contract covers the delivery of a new 1.2 MMTPA(2) PTA plant and associated facilities. PTA is a major raw material used to manufacture polyester fibers, PET bottles and polyester film used in packaging applications.

Marco Villa, Chief Operating Officer of Technip Energies commented: "We are pleased to be awarded another prestigious contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited. We look forward to starting this significant project which illustrates our commitment to India a core market for us. It also significantly consolidates our leading position for executing complex petrochemical projects."

Paradip Refinery is the most-modern refinery in India. Its products meet the energy demands of the domestic market and are partly exported. With the aim to create a value chain, Paradip Refinery has ventured into petrochemicals with the production of Polypropylene (PP), Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG), and is now going into Para Xylene (PX) and Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) production. The availability of PTA at Paradip will provide a boost to polyester manufacturing facilities in the vicinity.

Technip Energies has a strong footprint in India and local presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Dahej.

(1) For Technip Energies, a "large" contract is between €250 million and €500 million.

(2) Million Tons Per Annum

We are known as a world-class player in the refining industry from conceptual design to turnkey delivery our services cover the entire value chain for refining projects and integrated petrochemical complexes.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

