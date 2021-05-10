EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Interim Report
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1Q 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021
Orascom Development Holding 1Q 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 18th May 2021 at 7.00am CET.
Thank You
Regards
IR Team
1194240 10-May-2021 CET/CEST
