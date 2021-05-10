Agilitas Energy says that it is building a new 3 MW/9MWh storage system to avoid the costly reconstruction of existing transmission lines in parts of Rhode Island.From pv magazine USA Agilitas Energy is starting pre-construction work on what is expected to be the largest standalone battery energy storage project in Rhode Island - a 3 MW/9 MWh lithium-ion system in Pascoag. The project will provide peak shaving services to the Pascoag Utility District and ancillary services to ISO-New England. It is the first battery energy storage system to be built by Agilitas Energy in Rhode Island. It is scheduled ...

